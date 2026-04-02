Bengaluru woman dies by suicide after 11-month-old son accidentally drowns in bucket

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A 30-year-old woman and her 11-month-old son were found dead under suspicious circumstances at their residence in West Bengaluru on Wednesday, the police said.
According to the police, an empty strip of Dolo tablets was found near the body of the woman, identified as Pratibha Wali, indicating the possible consumption of multiple pills. A purported note recovered from the scene, written in English, stated that the child had accidentally fallen into water and died, and that she was unable to save him, the police said. The note also sought forgiveness.
The police stated that the incident took place at Byraveshwarnagar near Nagarbhavi, after Pratibha’s husband, Mahantesh Wali, 32, an engineer at a private firm in Peenya, left for work on April 1.
Pratibha, who worked for a private company near Silk Board, was working from home on the day, Mahantesh stated in the complaint.
When Mahantesh returned around 6.30 pm, he found the house locked from the inside, and despite repeated knocks and phone calls, there was no response, the police said. He later entered the house using a spare key kept near a window.
Upon entering, Mahantesh found his wife dead. “She also had injuries on her left wrist. The infant was found lying unresponsive on the bed,” a police officer said.
The police have registered a case of unnatural death under Section 194(3)(iv) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) at the Chandralayout police station, Bengaluru. They said the complainant has expressed suspicion over the deaths and sought a detailed probe.
“The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the postmortem. We are investigating all angles,” the officer added. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.
Further investigations are underway.
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