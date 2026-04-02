Bengaluru woman dies by suicide after 11-month-old son accidentally drowns in bucket

The woman's husband has expressed suspicion over the deaths and sought a detailed probe.(Representational image)

A 30-year-old woman and her 11-month-old son were found dead under suspicious circumstances at their residence in West Bengaluru on Wednesday, the police said.

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According to the police, an empty strip of Dolo tablets was found near the body of the woman, identified as Pratibha Wali, indicating the possible consumption of multiple pills. A purported note recovered from the scene, written in English, stated that the child had accidentally fallen into water and died, and that she was unable to save him, the police said. The note also sought forgiveness.

The police stated that the incident took place at Byraveshwarnagar near Nagarbhavi, after Pratibha’s husband, Mahantesh Wali, 32, an engineer at a private firm in Peenya, left for work on April 1.