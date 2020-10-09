Bengaluru: Woman dies after getting stuck between car door and a tree

The incident was later reviewed with the help of the footage recorded by a CCTV camera installed by the victim's neighbour.

In a rare incident, a 45-year-old woman in Bengaluru died after she got stuck between a tree and her vehicle’s door. The incident took place on Wednesday evening at R K Garden on BEL Road, which is within the limits of Sadashivanagar traffic police station, a police officer confirmed. The police further identified the deceased as Nandini Rao, a homemaker married to Rajesh T, a software engineer.

According to the police, Rao started her car unknowingly before occupying the driver’s seat, leaving her crushed between the vehicle’s door and a tree nearby.

“The woman opened the door and accidentally switched on her Honda City car which was possibly in reverse gear without the handbrakes locked. As the car jerked to move backward, she was dragged with it leaving her jammed between the door and the tree,” the officer from Sadashivanagar traffic police station explained.

He added that a couple of passersby heard her scream for help after which she was rushed to a nearby private hospital, which declared her “brought dead”.

The police added that the incident was later reviewed with the help of the footage recorded by a CCTV camera installed by the victim’s neighbour. “Further investigation is on and a case has been registered,” the officer said.

