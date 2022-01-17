Bengaluru: Woman, 7-year-old daughter die after inhaling carbon monoxide leaking from geyser

A woman and her seven-year-old daughter died after reportedly being suffocated by carbon monoxide leaking from a geyser in their bathroom in north Bengaluru.

According to police, Mangala, 35, and her daughter Gowtami N, a Class I student, were found dead on Saturday at their home in Chikkabanavara. Their bodies were found by their landlord, who had been alerted by the woman’s husband after she failed to answer his phone calls. The husband, Narasimhamurthy, was working at a fabrication company when he tried to contact his wife.

“We suspect the duo had gone to the bathroom by 11am and fallen unconscious and died in a few minutes. It was also discovered that though there were windows, they had remained shut for a long time,” said the Soladevanahalli police, adding that they were found dead hours later, at 4pm.

The police also said the family had been using a “substandard” gas geyser in the bathroom and that there was barely any ventilation. They have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating.