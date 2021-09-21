Bengaluru: Woman, daughter charred in fire at apartment

A woman and her daughter were killed in a fire at their flat in Bengaluru’s BTM Layout on Tuesday evening. According to the police, the fire seems to have been caused by a domestic cylinder blast.

Eyewitnesses said the women could not be rescued as the blaze spread rapidly.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Amar Kumar Pandey said, “The fire at Aspire Apartments, Devarachiknahalli, was reported around 4:35 pm. By 4.50pm, the nearest fire fighting vehicles had reached the flat. Residents of the apartment complex were evacuated.”

Fire officials said the deceased, Lakshmi Devi, 82 and her daughter Bhagya Rekha, 59, lived on the third floor. Naveen Reddy, a local resident, said, “It was a helpless situation, the women were stuck. They were unable to come out of the flat and their balcony was covered with iron railings. The fire spread to the floors above, where it caused a lot of damage.”

Kumar, a vegetable stop owner, said he went to the apartment when he smelled the smoke. “By then, the flat was on fire. An elderly woman on the balcony was speaking to someone on the phone. As we watched, in another few minutes, the fire spread widely and she was charred to death.”

A senior fire official said they have doused the fire but are yet to confirm the number of people injured and the damage caused. “While some ran away as the fire broke, we rescued some people from the neighbouring flats,” he said.