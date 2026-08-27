Bengaluru woman cop hit on head with iron rod over refusal to file complaint

Constable Shilpa was attacked when she was on duty (Express photo/Special arrangement).

A 28-year-old woman police constable was allegedly attacked by a man with an iron rod inside the Bengaluru city railway police station in the early hours of Wednesday. The railway police have taken the accused, identified as Gajendra, into custody.

The incident occurred around 5 am when constable Shilpa was alone at the station. According to the preliminary investigation, Gajendra approached the station seeking to lodge a complaint about his stolen phone. Shilpa allegedly told him that other personnel were not present and asked him to return later in the day.

However, he allegedly left the station and returned shortly afterwards. He allegedly entered the station and attacked Shilpa, who was inside the premises, with an iron rod attached to a barricade wheel.