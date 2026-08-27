Bengaluru woman cop hit on head with iron rod over refusal to file complaint

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A 28-year-old woman police constable was allegedly attacked by a man with an iron rod inside the Bengaluru city railway police station in the early hours of Wednesday. The railway police have taken the accused, identified as Gajendra, into custody.
The incident occurred around 5 am when constable Shilpa was alone at the station. According to the preliminary investigation, Gajendra approached the station seeking to lodge a complaint about his stolen phone. Shilpa allegedly told him that other personnel were not present and asked him to return later in the day.
However, he allegedly left the station and returned shortly afterwards. He allegedly entered the station and attacked Shilpa, who was inside the premises, with an iron rod attached to a barricade wheel.
In her statement, Shilpa said the accused allegedly threatened to kill her and questioned her for not taking his complaint. She told the police he struck her on the head six to seven times before leaving the weapon behind and fleeing the station.
Shilpa was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. Her family said she had serious injuries and required 23 stitches.
Meanwhile, Shilpa’s brother Krishna Nayak alleged lapses in personnel deployment at the station. He claimed Shilpa was two months pregnant and had repeatedly requested day shifts, but was allegedly deployed for night sentry duty.
Nayak alleged that Sub Inspector Nataraj and Circle Inspector Kantaraj were responsible for the duty arrangements. He also alleged that some personnel were favoured with day shifts and that staff were subjected to mental harassment.
The allegations against the police officers have not been independently established. The railway police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack, including the accused’s motive and the station’s duty arrangements.
Further investigation is underway.
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