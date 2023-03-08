Woman ‘caught smoking’ inside flight toilet arrested on landing in Bengaluru

A 24-year-old woman allegedly caught smoking in the toilet on an Indigo flight from Kolkata was arrested on her arrival in Bengaluru last week. She was later released on bail.

According to a police complaint filed by airport security official K Shankar, Priyanka C, who boarded the 9.50 pm Indigo 6E-716 flight from Kolkata on March 5, was suspected to be smoking in the toilet mid-flight by the cabin crew, who asked her to open the toilet door. When the door was opened, a cigarette was found lying in the dustbin and the crew put it out with water, according to the complaint.

The passenger, who travelled on seat no 17F on the flight, was later reported to the captain and handed over to security officials after the flight landed in Bengaluru. She was then taken to the airport police, who registered a case under Indian Penal Code section 336 (whoever does any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others).

The Kolkata-Bengaluru flight has a duration of around 2.5 hours.

IPC section 336 carries a punishment of a jail term of three months or a fine of Rs 250 or both.