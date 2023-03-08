scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023
Woman ‘caught smoking’ inside flight toilet arrested on landing in Bengaluru

The 24-year-old woman booked on the charge of rash and negligent behaviour was later released on bail.

A 24-year-old woman allegedly caught smoking in the toilet on an Indigo flight from Kolkata was arrested on her arrival in Bengaluru last week. (Reuters, file)

A 24-year-old woman allegedly caught smoking in the toilet on an Indigo flight from Kolkata was arrested on her arrival in Bengaluru last week. She was later released on bail.

According to a police complaint filed by airport security official K Shankar, Priyanka C, who boarded the 9.50 pm Indigo 6E-716 flight from Kolkata on March 5, was suspected to be smoking in the toilet mid-flight by the cabin crew, who asked her to open the toilet door. When the door was opened, a cigarette was found lying in the dustbin and the crew put it out with water, according to the complaint.

The passenger, who travelled on seat no 17F on the flight, was later reported to the captain and handed over to security officials after the flight landed in Bengaluru. She was then taken to the airport police, who registered a case under Indian Penal Code section 336 (whoever does any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others).

The Kolkata-Bengaluru flight has a duration of around 2.5 hours.

IPC section 336 carries a punishment of a jail term of three months or a fine of Rs 250 or both.

First published on: 08-03-2023 at 19:50 IST
