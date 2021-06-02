Bengaluru: Woman booked for ‘assaulting’ neighbour over ‘not wearing mask properly’

The accused, identified as Advaitha, also claimed that she was an IAS officer, cops said.

A resident of Bengaluru’s Sadashivanagar has been booked by the police for allegedly hitting her neighbour for not wearing a mask properly. The accused, identified as Advaitha, also claimed that she was an IAS officer to justify her “policing”, the cops said.

The accused was later booked by the Sadashivanagar police for assault based on a complaint filed by the victim. “The accused was walking with her dogs when she scolded the complainant for not wearing her mask properly. This led to a heated argument after which the accused hit the complainant — who lives in the same neighbourhood — with a cane that she was carrying,” the police explained.

The cops were first alerted of the incident by other people in the neighbourhood who witnessed it.

“When we questioned the accused, she initially claimed that she was an IAS officer shouting at our personnel too. Later, she admitted she was not from the services, after which she was released on station bail,” an officer from the Sadashivanagar police station said.

Statements from the witnesses were also recorded, and the accused has been directed to appear for further interrogation whenever required.