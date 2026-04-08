Online friendship turns into Rs 1 crore fraud: Bengaluru woman blackmailed with private photos, videos

The Bengaluru police said Tuesday they have arrested two men for allegedly threatening a woman they befriended on social media and coercing her into handing over gold ornaments worth Rs 85.65 lakh and Rs 20 lakh in cash.

According to police, the victim, a resident of an area under the K R Puram Police Station limits, had been in contact with the prime accused, Mahesh, for nearly one-and-a-half years after connecting with him on Snapchat. What began as a seemingly harmless online friendship gradually evolved into manipulation, coercion, and ultimately, blackmail, they added.

Investigators said Mahesh, along with his associate Swamy Vishwanath, gradually gained the woman’s trust before beginning to cite financial distress as a reason to seek money and gold from her. The police said Mahesh would frequently meet the victim in person and, over repeated interactions, collected cash and gold ornaments in small amounts, eventually increasing the frequency and value of the collections.