Bengaluru: Woman arrested for strangling six-year-old son to death

A murder case has been registered in R R Nagar police station and the investigation is underway.

A 26-year-old woman has been arrested by Bengaluru police for allegedly strangling her six-year-old son to death at her residence in R R Nagar in South Bengaluru on Saturday afternoon.

The accused is identified as Devi, a native of Jodhpur, and wife of Teja Ram who runs a retail shop in RR Nagar.

According to the police, Devi tried to smother her son with a pillow after she found him beating up his two-year-old brother. When he tried to resist, Devi used her Dupatta to strangulate the victim.

As he fell unconscious, Devi called her husband who rushed home and took the victim to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. Teja Ram informed R R Nagar police station about the incident after which Devi was arrested. She has confessed to the crime.

Sanjeev M Patil, DCP (West Bengaluru) said the couple has been living in Bengaluru for the last seven years. A murder case has been registered in R R Nagar police station and the investigation is underway.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.