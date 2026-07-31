Bengaluru woman alleges Rs 2.5 crore fraud by self-styled godman; case registered

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) Bengaluru registered a case after a woman alleged that she was cheated of Rs 2 crore in cash and gold ornaments worth around Rs 50 lakh by a self-styled godman and his associates.

According to a complaint registered on Wednesday, the complainant, a 40-year-old woman currently residing in Palamaner, Andhra Pradesh, alleged that in 2022, she was introduced to two men, Bharath and Shankar, while she was exploring options to raise a loan against her house/property in Chamarajpet, Bengaluru.

The complainant told the police that a friend introduced her to Bharath, who, along with Shankar, examined the property documents and informed her that obtaining a loan would be difficult as the property was already under a loan. The duo subsequently became frequent visitors to her house and allegedly proposed that they start a real estate business together.