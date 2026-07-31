Bengaluru woman alleges Rs 2.5 crore fraud by self-styled godman; case registered

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The Central Crime Branch (CCB) Bengaluru registered a case after a woman alleged that she was cheated of Rs 2 crore in cash and gold ornaments worth around Rs 50 lakh by a self-styled godman and his associates.
According to a complaint registered on Wednesday, the complainant, a 40-year-old woman currently residing in Palamaner, Andhra Pradesh, alleged that in 2022, she was introduced to two men, Bharath and Shankar, while she was exploring options to raise a loan against her house/property in Chamarajpet, Bengaluru.
The complainant told the police that a friend introduced her to Bharath, who, along with Shankar, examined the property documents and informed her that obtaining a loan would be difficult as the property was already under a loan. The duo subsequently became frequent visitors to her house and allegedly proposed that they start a real estate business together.
According to the complaint, after the complainant’s son met with an accident in November 2023, Bharath allegedly claimed there was “negative energy” in her house and introduced her to a self-styled godman identified as Upper Pasha alias Munnar Ali Shah, popularly referred to as ‘Guruji’. The complainant alleged that the godman conducted a yajna at her residence and collected Rs 8 lakh in cash.
The complainant further alleged that Bharath and Shanker told Guruji about the property and how the complainant was looking for a loan. The Guruji later claimed he was due to receive Rs 505 crore from the RBI and promised to pay her Rs 100 crore if she gave him Rs 10 crore from the proceeds of selling her property. Believing the claim after allegedly being shown an RBI certificate and related documents, she sold the property for Rs 8.5 crore.
The complainant then alleged that over a period, Guruji collected Rs 2 crore in cash and gold ornaments worth about Rs 50 lakh from her. When she repeatedly demanded the return of the money and jewellery, he allegedly refused and threatened her with dire consequences if she continued to pursue the matter.
Based on the complaint and an order issued by the Office of the Police Commissioner, the CCB, Bengaluru City, registered a case against Munnar Ali Shah, Bharath, Shankar and other unidentified associates.
The case has been registered under Sections 318(4) (cheating), 338 (using a forged document or electronic record as genuine), 351(1), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
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