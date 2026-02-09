Bengaluru woman accuses daughter of sharing family members’ private photos with boyfriend

The Bengaluru woman said she had seen her nude photos and videos on her daughter's phone.

A 49-year-old woman in Bengaluru city has approached the police alleging that her eldest daughter secretly photographed her and shared private images of her sister with her boyfriend.

The woman filed the complaint with the Byatarayanapura police on February 5.

According to the FIR, the woman last month noticed her daughter on a video call with an unknown man. The daughter immediately disconnected, arousing suspicion in her. When questioned about the video call, the daughter avoided answering, according to the woman. When the woman asked her daughter to share her mobile phone password with her, she refused to do it. After hours of persuasion, the woman and her husband finally gained access to their daughter’s phone.