Bengaluru woman accuses daughter of sharing family members’ private photos with boyfriend

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 49-year-old woman in Bengaluru city has approached the police alleging that her eldest daughter secretly photographed her and shared private images of her sister with her boyfriend.
The woman filed the complaint with the Byatarayanapura police on February 5.
According to the FIR, the woman last month noticed her daughter on a video call with an unknown man. The daughter immediately disconnected, arousing suspicion in her. When questioned about the video call, the daughter avoided answering, according to the woman. When the woman asked her daughter to share her mobile phone password with her, she refused to do it. After hours of persuasion, the woman and her husband finally gained access to their daughter’s phone.
The woman said in her complaint that she had seen her nude photos and videos on the phone. She also found out that her sister’s nude images had been shared with a man.
Messages retrieved from the phone indicated that the man had specifically requested such images, according to the complaint. Fearful that the material might have been distributed further, the woman deleted the images from the phone and instructed her daughter to cease contact with the man, she added.
The daughter, however, started arguing with her parents about the incident later. On February 5, the daughter left home stating that she would marry her boyfriend.
A police officer said the woman’s daughter and the man had been traced. “The couple married on February 6 and got their marriage registered at a sub-registrar’s office. We are also verifying the claims of the mother and have issued a notice to the couple to appear before the police,” the officer said.
The police have registered the case under sections 67 (publishing, transmitting, or causing to be published/transmitted of obscene material in electronic form), 66 (e) (violation of privacy by intentionally capturing, publishing, or transmitting images of a person’s private areas without their consent) of the Information Act, as well as 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 77 (voyeurism) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Arjun Sarja's latest film, Seetha Payanam, is set to release on Valentine's Day and marks the debut of his daughter Aishwarya Arjun. The trailer reveals a seemingly simple plot that slowly unravels into a suspenseful and emotional journey. With a talented cast, including Sathyaraj and Prakash Raj, the film promises to be more than just a typical romantic drama. Audiences eagerly await its release.