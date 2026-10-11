Bengaluru woman’s expressway death: Parents allege assault and foul play

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The parents of a 22-year-old woman who died in a road accident on the Bengaluru–Mysuru Expressway have alleged foul play in her death and sought an investigation into the circumstances leading to it.
The victim, a resident of Ramohalli near Kumbalgodu in Bengaluru, died after being hit by a car while attempting to cross the expressway near Sankalagere in Channapatna taluk, Ramanagara district, late on October 2. The Channapatna traffic police initially registered a road accident case.
Her parents have since lodged a complaint at the Channapatna town police station, alleging that she was assaulted shortly before the accident. They have named her friend Kiran and his brother Ashith in the complaint.
The police have taken up the complaint and are examining the circumstances surrounding the fatal accident.
“The parents have raised doubts. Based on that, we are verifying those angles as well. Based on CCTV footage, we will check all aspects. Investigation is on,” Rohan Jagadeesh, Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru South, told The Indian Express.
According to the parents, the victim had travelled from Bengaluru to Channapatna to meet Kiran, with whom she was reportedly in a relationship. They alleged that the two had an argument over an issue and that Kiran and Ashith assaulted her.
The family has also questioned why she, who had travelled to Channapatna by car, was later travelling on a motorcycle on the expressway. They have sought an explanation for why the people accompanying her allegedly left the scene after she fell while getting off the motorcycle and attempting to cross the road.
The parents have further alleged that Kiran took away the keys to the car in which their daughter had arrived and threatened its driver during the altercation. They suspect that Kiran called his brother following the argument and that the two fled after the incident.
Accompanied by Kannada activists, the parents approached the Channapatna Town police station and sought a thorough investigation into their daughter’s death.
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