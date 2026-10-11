Bengaluru woman’s expressway death: Parents allege assault and foul play

: The parents of a 22-year-old woman who died after being hit by a car on the Bengaluru–Mysuru Expressway have alleged foul play and sought a detailed investigation.

The parents of a 22-year-old woman who died in a road accident on the Bengaluru–Mysuru Expressway have alleged foul play in her death and sought an investigation into the circumstances leading to it.

The victim, a resident of Ramohalli near Kumbalgodu in Bengaluru, died after being hit by a car while attempting to cross the expressway near Sankalagere in Channapatna taluk, Ramanagara district, late on October 2. The Channapatna traffic police initially registered a road accident case.

Her parents have since lodged a complaint at the Channapatna town police station, alleging that she was assaulted shortly before the accident. They have named her friend Kiran and his brother Ashith in the complaint.