Bengaluru witnesses rare ‘22 degree circular halo’ around Sun

‘22 degree circular halo’ was first seen in Bengaluru at around 10:50 am and lasted for over an hour. (Express Photo by Darshan Devaiah BP)

The people in Bengaluru witnessed a bright rainbow ring around the sun for a few minutes on Monday morning, a rare optical and atmospheric phenomenon called ‘22 degree circular halo’.

‘22 degree circular halo’ was first seen at around 10:50 am and lasted for over an hour, by this time many had posted social media with the pics of the rare phenomenon.

Not just residents of the city, even celebrities and politicians shared different angles of photos of the Halo around the sun. PC Mohan, Lok Sabha member from Bengaluru Central constituency, shared three photos of the sun halo on Twitter saying ‘Stunning #SunHalo in #Bengaluru.’

Samyukta Hornad, a Kannada actress also tweeted a few photos of Sun Halo and said, “A rainbow-like halo has encircled the sun in a perfect circle right now. Call it magic, call it true :) The phenomenon is called a halo n happens because of light interacting with ice crystals in the atmosphere. Owing to its radius around the sun. (sic)”

The phenomenon popularly known as the 22 degree circular halo of the sun or occasionally the Moon (also called a moon ring or winter halo), occurs when the sun’s or moon’s rays get deflected/refracted through the hexagonal ice crystals present in cirrus clouds.