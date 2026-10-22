Bengaluru garment worker murders wife over infidelity suspicion, dumps body in drain

The Bengaluru police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly murdering his wife, Ruksana, following a domestic dispute and dumping her body in a stormwater drain on October 10.
The body was found on October 13, three days after the alleged murder, the police said on Thursday.
The accused, Mohammed Irfaz, and Ruksana, 25 — both natives of Bihar — had married last year and moved to Bengaluru around six months ago, the police said. The two were working at a garment factory.
The couple met and fell in love while working as balloon sellers in Bihar before getting married. Ruksana was previously married and had a child from her first marriage.
The police revealed that the couple argued frequently due to domestic disputes, with Irfaz suspecting Ruksana of infidelity because she often spent time talking on the phone.
On October 10, during one such dispute, Irfaz allegedly killed Ruksana with a stone and then stuffed a veil into her mouth, the police said.
How the crime was covered up
According to the police, Irfaz allegedly broke the handle lock of a motorcycle belonging to an unidentified person to dispose of the body. He placed Ruksana’s body inside a bag, loaded it onto the motorcycle and pushed the vehicle to a stormwater drain, where he dumped the body.
Initially, the police were unable to establish the woman’s identity or identify the accused.
“More than 10 teams conducted door-to-door enquiries while gathering information about missing persons,” a police officer said. During the investigation, local people told the police that a woman who lived with her husband in Gopalapura had gone missing.
When questioned, Irfaz allegedly told the police that Ruksana had returned to Bihar and was not using her mobile phone. Suspicious of his account, the police took him into custody for further questioning.
During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to murdering his wife, the police said, adding that they have registered a murder case against Irfaz.