Bengaluru garment worker murders wife over infidelity suspicion, dumps body in drain

The Bengaluru police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly murdering his wife, Ruksana, following a domestic dispute and dumping her body in a stormwater drain on October 10.

The body was found on October 13, three days after the alleged murder, the police said on Thursday.

The accused, Mohammed Irfaz, and Ruksana, 25 — both natives of Bihar — had married last year and moved to Bengaluru around six months ago, the police said. The two were working at a garment factory.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The couple met and fell in love while working as balloon sellers in Bihar before getting married. Ruksana was previously married and had a child from her first marriage.