Bengaluru: 33 students, 1 staff member test Covid-19 positive at Whitefield boarding school

As many as 33 students, aged below 18, and a staffer at a private boarding school at Dommasandra in Bengaluru’s Whitefield have tested positive for Covid-19.

Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath told The Indian Express that all those who have tested positive are asymptomatic. “The students are from The International School, Bangalore. The staff member who tested positive has taken both doses of the vaccine. We have tested 497 people, which includes 297 students and 200 staff members. The test reports of the others will come today (Friday). We have deployed medical teams at the school. Senior doctors are visiting the premises every two hours. There is no cause for worry,” he said.

Parents took two of the students who tested positive to Nagpur and Hyderabad in an ambulance. The deputy commissioner informed that the respective states have been notified.

Bengaluru Urban District Health Officer Dr Srinivas Gulur said nobody was admitted to hospital. “The entire school campus has been sealed and all 32 positive cases have been isolated at the school medical centre and hostel as per Covid guidelines. Nobody has been admitted to hospital. All students are minors and all staff at the boarding school’s campus have been vaccinated with two doses,” he added.

Manjunath stated that steps have been taken to test all the primary contacts. “The case was suspected when two children from Nagpur complained of fever. They were tested and found to be positive. It was then that all the students and staff were tested,” he said.

A total of 497 people have been tested so far. Of the students who are positive, one is from Class 7, 12 from Class 9, eight from Class 10, three from Class 11 and nine from Class 12.