Bengaluru advocate murder: Police identify 2 suspects, form 8 teams to trace them

The Whitefield police in Bengaluru have identified two suspects in the murder of advocate B Manjunath and deployed eight special teams across multiple cities to trace and arrest them.

The two suspects, both natives of Bihar, reportedly worked as delivery executives in Bengaluru for the past two years, Whitefield Deputy Commissioner of Police Saidulu Adavath said.

Investigators have traced their movements after the murder on October 18. One suspect is believed to have travelled to Chennai by train, while the other allegedly fled to Hyderabad on his motorcycle. Police teams have been deployed in Delhi, Kolkata, Bihar, Chennai and Hyderabad to track them down. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) is providing technical assistance to the investigation.