Bengaluru advocate murder: Police identify 2 suspects, form 8 teams to trace them

The Whitefield police in Bengaluru have identified two suspects in the murder of advocate B Manjunath and deployed eight special teams across multiple cities to trace and arrest them.
The two suspects, both natives of Bihar, reportedly worked as delivery executives in Bengaluru for the past two years, Whitefield Deputy Commissioner of Police Saidulu Adavath said.
Investigators have traced their movements after the murder on October 18. One suspect is believed to have travelled to Chennai by train, while the other allegedly fled to Hyderabad on his motorcycle. Police teams have been deployed in Delhi, Kolkata, Bihar, Chennai and Hyderabad to track them down. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) is providing technical assistance to the investigation.
“Eight teams have been deployed in various cities across the country. They are working effectively to trace the accused. The team is making serious efforts, and there has been no negligence in the investigation. Senior officers are monitoring the case. Further details will be shared once the accused are traced,” DCP Adavath said.
Manjunath, an advocate and landlord, was allegedly shot dead at his residence in Pattandur Agrahara, Whitefield, at around 11.45 pm. The police suspect the murder was linked to a dispute over unpaid rent involving two tenants from Bihar, who had reportedly been living in a room on his property for around one-and-a-half years.
According to the police, the tenants had not paid rent for three months. Manjunath reportedly confronted them over the outstanding amount, following which an argument broke out. The two men allegedly returned later that night, saying they had brought the rent. While Manjunath was counting the money, one of them allegedly shot him at close range before both fled.
Manjunath’s brother Muniraju said the dispute concerned rent of Rs 5,000 a month.
Investigators are also probing the possibility of a contract killing, while the motive and any possible involvement of others remain unclear. They are also investigating how the accused obtained the firearm and the circumstances leading to the murder.