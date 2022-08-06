White topping work on Bengaluru’s Palace Road from tomorrow, traffic curbs till August 13

August 6, 2022 6:59:19 pm
The Bengaluru city corporation is set to begin white topping (cementing) work on the Palace Road – between the bustling Mysore Bank junction and the Maharani’s College underpass – from Sunday and this is likely to throw traffic out of gear in the high traffic density zone over the next week.
The Bengaluru police have announced traffic diversions to facilitate the movement of traffic between the Mysuru Bank junction and the Maharani’s College junction on Palace Road to facilitate the road work which is expected to go on till August 13.
Vehicles travelling from the Hotel Chalukya on the Palace Road to the Mysore Bank junction will now have to take a left turn at the Maharani’s College junction and head towards K R Circle and turn right on the Post Office Road to join the Mysore Bank circle.
Vehicles proceeding from Mysore Bank can enter Palace Road but will have to use the lane where cementing work is not happening to get to the Maharani’s College junction, the Upparpet traffic police said Saturday in a statement.
Subscriber Only Stories
Palace Road is a key link road between the Chalukya junction and the Mysore Bank junction and is used a lot by government vehicles to access the state secretariat, the Vidhana Soudha and other key government offices in the region.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Darlings actor Vijay Verma was told 'tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai' during struggle: 'Today SRK has employed me for his film'
Teen singing star, Justin Bieber's mate, Miley Cyrus one-time boyfriend and now CWG swimming gold medalist
Vice-Presidential Poll Live Updates: Voting to elect India's next V-P underway; PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi cast their vote
Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of the Indian audience - a family that gets along
India defeat England to reach women's cricket final
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policyPremium
The RSS's relationship with the national flagPremium
The tablet to beat under Rs 20,000
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
10th anniversary of Wisconsin gurdwara attack: Biden calls for reducing gun violence to defeat ‘poison of white supremacy’
Jio launches its own streaming platform called ‘JioGamesWatch’
‘Worth every second’: Elderly man shows off his skills on ‘the tiniest bike’
IND vs WI 4th T20I Live Score Updates: Rohit Sharma’s India face Nicholas Pooran’s West Indies at Lauderhill
Study finds sharp rise in depression among youngsters, especially adolescent girls
Akshay Kumar says he doesn’t want to make ‘ghinoni’ films, wants to do only ‘family entertainers’
22-year-old employee raped at spa in Northwest Delhi, 4 arrested
CLAT 2023 registrations to begin on August 8; exam in December
Ameesha Patel shares Hrithik Roshan’s throwback photo from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, fans call them ‘legends’
Banksy painting sprayed in West Bank resurfaces in Tel Aviv
Sable ends Kenyan steeplechase hegemony at CWG, wins silver medal
CUET UG 2022: NTA issues clarification on recurrent tech issues at test centres