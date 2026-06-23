Road white-topping to be over in 6 months: Bengaluru Minister Krishna Byre Gowda

Already, 196 km of white-topping work has been completed, Krishna Byre Gowda said. (Express File Photo)

Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Monday questioned the need for white-topping a road where a flyover is planned, citing the work between JC Road and NR Road.

“When you are aware that a flyover would be built, why are you white-topping the road? Why are you wasting the money?” Gowda said in his first meeting with Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (B-SMILE).

White-topping is a road-surfacing method where a worn tarred road is overlaid with a concrete layer.

Setting a six-month deadline to complete the ongoing white-topping works, Gowda said that a detailed project report was prepared to construct 450 km of white-topping roads at an estimated cost of Rs 3,000 crore for 2026-27. All procedures are in their final stages, and tenders will be invited shortly, he said.