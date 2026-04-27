US-based doctor’s Rs 1-cr gold stolen from locked room at Bengaluru wedding hall

When the doctor returned to the room, the gold ornaments were missing. (Representational image created using AI)

A US-based doctor lost gold ornaments worth approximately Rs 1 crore after they were stolen from a locked room at a Bengaluru wedding hall on April 22, the police said.

Dr Siruvella Sridevi, 52, travelled from the United States to Bengaluru on April 18 to attend the wedding of her sister’s son. She stayed at her brother’s home in Ganganagar on Ballari Road and brought her gold jewellery along with her, according to the police.

The police said she arrived at SDP Palace on Old Madras Road in Bidarahalli, the wedding venue, around 11.30 am on Wednesday. By 6.30 pm, her brother handed over a box containing the gold ornaments to her in the hall. Dr Sridevi wore a few pieces for the reception and locked the remaining jewellery inside the room before joining the celebration. When she returned between 7.30 pm and 11.30 pm, the ornaments were missing, despite the room door appearing locked and the key remaining in her possession throughout.