From winter chill to summer: Bengaluru braces for warmer days ahead

IMD has forecast rising temperatures across Bengaluru and Karnataka over the next five days (Image generated using AI).

With winter conditions easing over the last couple of days in Bengaluru and warm weather expected in the run-up to a full-fledged summer next month, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rising temperatures across the state over the next five days.

The city recorded temperatures within the normal range for February on Sunday, with a maximum of 31.1 degrees Celsius, 0.3 degrees below normal, and a minimum of 18 degrees Celsius, 0.1 degrees above normal.

The airport region, however, recorded above-normal temperatures, with a maximum of 31.2 degrees Celsius (0.6 degrees above normal) and a minimum of 16.8 degrees Celsius (1.3 degrees above normal).

Some parts of Bengaluru experienced summer-range maximum temperatures, with the Domlur region in East Bengaluru recording a maximum of 34.70 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The lowest temperature recorded in Bengaluru Sunday was 15.30 degrees Celsius at Atturu in the Yelahanka region of North Bengaluru.