From winter chill to summer: Bengaluru braces for warmer days ahead

With winter conditions easing over the last couple of days in Bengaluru and warm weather expected in the run-up to a full-fledged summer next month, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rising temperatures across the state over the next five days.
The city recorded temperatures within the normal range for February on Sunday, with a maximum of 31.1 degrees Celsius, 0.3 degrees below normal, and a minimum of 18 degrees Celsius, 0.1 degrees above normal.
The airport region, however, recorded above-normal temperatures, with a maximum of 31.2 degrees Celsius (0.6 degrees above normal) and a minimum of 16.8 degrees Celsius (1.3 degrees above normal).
Some parts of Bengaluru experienced summer-range maximum temperatures, with the Domlur region in East Bengaluru recording a maximum of 34.70 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The lowest temperature recorded in Bengaluru Sunday was 15.30 degrees Celsius at Atturu in the Yelahanka region of North Bengaluru.
The mean February temperature over the 30 years from 1991-2021 ranges from 30.9 degrees Celsius to 17.6 degrees Celsius.
The highest maximum temperature recorded in Bengaluru in February is 35.9 degrees Celsius on February 17, 2005. In the last 15 years, the warmest February weather was 35.5 degrees Celsius in 2016 (February 23), 2017 (February 25), and 2019 (February 26).
The lowest minimum temperature ever recorded in Bengaluru in February is 9.4 degrees Celsius on February 6, 1884, while the lowest minimum temperature in the last 15 years is 12.8 degrees Celsius recorded on February 15, 2023.
In general, the coldest days in February are in the first fortnight of the month, and temperatures tend to begin rising after February 15. The month also records very little rainfall in the city, with a mean of 0.3 rainy days over the 1991-2021 period.
