Bengaluru: Water supply to be hit in parts of city on Jan 23 due to maintenance work

Water supply to be hit in Bengaluru on Thursday, between 6 am and 10 pm. (File Photo) Water supply to be hit in Bengaluru on Thursday, between 6 am and 10 pm. (File Photo)

Bengaluru water supply disruption: Water supply in various parts of Bengaluru will be affected on Thursday, January 23, in the wake of maintenance work scheduled at Cauvery pumping stations.

According to a statement by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Cauvery I, II and III stage pumping stations at TK Halli, Harohalli and Tataguni will not function between 6 am and 10 pm.

Bengaluru water supply will be disrupted in these places:

Indiranagar 1st Stage

Srinagar

Ulsoor

Shanthinagar

Koramangala

Vijayanaga

Cholurupalya

Muneshwara Nagara

VV Puram

Yeshvantpur

Malleswaram

Mathikere

Gokul Extension

Jayamahal

Vasanth Nagar

Muthyalanagara

RT Nagar

Sanjay Nagar

Sadashivanagar

Hebbal

Bharathi Nagar

Sudhamnagar

Palace Guttahalli

Machalibetta

Frazer Town

Wilson Garden

Hombegowda Nagar

Pillana Garden

Bannappa Park

Shivajinagar

Jeevan Bhima Nagar

Chikkalalbagh

Gavipura

Byatarayanapura

Majestic

Kasturaba Road

Madivala

Yelachenahalli

ISRO Layout

Poornaprajna Layout

Neelasandra

K.R. Market

Sampangiramnagar

Kumaraswamy Layout

Banashankari (including II and III stages)

Jayanagar,

JP Nagar

Banagirinagar

Basavanagudi

Okalipura

Chamarajpet

Padmanabhanagar

Hoskerehalli

Byrasandra

Lingarajapura

Janaki Rama Layout

RS Palya

Johnson Market

Adugodi

Domlur

BTM Layout

CLR, Bapujinagar

Mysore Road

Srirampura, and surrounding areas.

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd