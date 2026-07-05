Bengaluru swimming pools and car washes face fines for using drinking water

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Considering weak monsoon rain and depleting groundwater, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has banned the use of drinking water for filling swimming pools and other non-essential services in the city.
The board issued three orders on Saturday tightening restrictions on drinking water use across the city. The orders bar the use of drinking water to fill swimming pools, except for those used to train athletes for state and national-level competitions, with prior approval from the board.
The board has threatened a Rs 5,000 fine for the first violation and an additional Rs 5000+500 per day fine later. It also warned of legal action against using drinking water for non-essential purposes.
Several other non-essential uses have also been prohibited, including washing vehicles, construction work, ornamental fountains, non-drinking uses in malls and cinema halls, and road construction or cleaning.
Additionally, the board made it compulsory for apartments, malls, commercial complexes, government buildings, hotels, restaurants and public spaces—including religious institutions—to fit flow restrictors or aerators on taps and outlets used for cleaning, with a compliance deadline of July 31. According to the board, the restrictions can help save up to 30 to 50 per cent of water.
40% rain deficit due to El Niño
BWSSB Chairperson Manjula N attributed the restrictions to the season’s poor rainfall.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a 40 per cent rain deficit this monsoon due to the El Niño effect. Bengaluru requires nearly 1,450 million litres of water per day from the Cauvery river and an additional 700 MLD from groundwater resources.
As of Saturday evening, Bengaluru’s reservoirs stood at just 23 per cent capacity, sharply lower than the same period last year. Of the total 895.6 thousand million cubic feet capacity, only 203 TMC of water remains available. The Cauvery basin, meanwhile, held 36 TMC against its full capacity of 114.5 TMC.
In February 2025, the board banned the use of potable water for purposes other than drinking due to groundwater depletion in the city. In March 2024, the government also took over water tankers in the city.
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