Bengaluru swimming pools and car washes face fines for using drinking water

Swimming pools used to train athletes for state and national-level competitions are exempted from the ban. (File Photo)

Considering weak monsoon rain and depleting groundwater, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has banned the use of drinking water for filling swimming pools and other non-essential services in the city.

The board issued three orders on Saturday tightening restrictions on drinking water use across the city. The orders bar the use of drinking water to fill swimming pools, except for those used to train athletes for state and national-level competitions, with prior approval from the board.

The board has threatened a Rs 5,000 fine for the first violation and an additional Rs 5000+500 per day fine later. It also warned of legal action against using drinking water for non-essential purposes.