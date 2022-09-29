scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

Bengaluru: Water from 524 borewells collected after NGT flags excessive nitrates

The samples were collected from the Hebbagodi city municipal council and the town municipal councils of Chandapura, Jigani and Bommasandra, which houses several industries, between August 15 and September 20.

The NGT report recommended ensuring "the treatment and conformity to the drinking water standards of borewell water before supplying it for drinking purposes". (Representational/File)

After a National Green Tribunal (NGT) team found excessive nitrates, ammonia and sulphate in borewells in Karnataka’s Bengaluru Urban district, water samples have been collected from 524 borewells in four urban local bodies for testing.

“The samples have been collected and sent for testing after the NGT asked the district administration to do so. The results are awaited. Based on the test results, we will also take steps to purify the water. If the borewell water is polluted, it means groundwater is not good. We are also restoring several lakes in the four urban local bodies,” a senior IAS officer said.

In March, the NGT team prepared a report saying, “The borewell samples collected show higher levels of nitrate. In some cases, higher levels of the ammonia and sulphate and hardness were also found. This indicates that the borewell samples should be treated before using it for drinking purposes.”

The team also comprised members from the central and state pollution control boards, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), State Environment Impact Assessment Authority, National Wetland Authority, State Wetland Authority and the district magistrate.

The report recommended ensuring “the treatment and conformity to the drinking water standards of borewell water before supplying it for drinking purposes”.

First published on: 29-09-2022 at 03:21:31 pm
