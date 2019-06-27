Bengaluru water crisis: Karnataka mulls ban on construction of new apartments for next 5 years

To tackle the water crisis in the city, the Karnataka government is mulling a ban on construction of new apartments in the city for the next five years. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said they’re planning to ban the construction of apartments in the city after consulting with various stakeholders.

After meeting officials from urban development at his office, Parameshwara said, “In Bengaluru, we are seeing many apartments are coming up without having proper permanent water sources for the building. The builders are giving the flats to the customers and the residents are facing severe water crisis and they are depending on the tankers for water supply. Hence we are planning to enforce a ban on building apartments in the city, for the next five years.”

“We will soon hold a meeting with all the developers and to take their opinion before implementing the rules,” he added. Parameshwara also directed Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials to conduct inspections on all the existing apartments to check whether they have installed Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs).

Parameshwara says that after five years Bengaluru is likely to get water supply from various sources. “To solve the drinking water crisis, Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board’s Cauvery Water Supply Phase five project is ongoing. Along with this the government has directed officials to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed Linganamakki Project, where water from Netravati river will be diverted to Bengaluru, Kolar and Chikkaballapur,” Parameshwara said.