The 2024 water crisis was a lesson, Bengaluru prepared for this summer: BWSSB chairman Ram Prasath Manohar

When Bengaluru’s reservoirs ran dry in the summer of 2024, the city became a global symbol of climate-driven water stress. But what followed was less a story of failure than of transformation. Two years later, Bengaluru is now using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other technologies to address the water supply issue.

In a conversation with Kiran Parashar, Ram Prasath Manohar, Chairman, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), outlined his blueprint to address Bengaluru’s water supply challenges and shared insights on the city’s water management.

Q. What measures were implemented after the 2024 Bengaluru water crisis to prevent similar shortages in the future?

Manohar: The 2024 crisis was primarily due to monsoon failure, which led to low groundwater recharge. Thirty-five to forty per cent of Bengaluru depends on groundwater, but in 2024, about 20 per cent of the groundwater was depleted, leading to a crisis.

Twenty per cent is a big gap, but it may not be a problem for all sections, as some will not be able to afford it to manage the water supply system. The poorest are more affected.

In the last two years, we have ordered an additional 775 MLD of Kaveri River water, so that Bengaluru does not need to depend more on groundwater. Groundwater dependency has come down to that extent, and the 110 villages that were not getting groundwater have been commissioned, and we are giving them the Kaveri water supply.

Q. What technologies were implemented in Bengaluru after the 2024 water crisis?

Manohar: We focused more on groundwater prediction and monitoring. The traditional way of monitoring is that, when the bore fails, we only realise there is no water in the bore. Instead, we worked with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and developed a unique protocol called IoT Sensor-Based AI Analytical Tools.

The tool, which consists of sensors, is installed in up to 3,000 borewells across the city. It provides real-time data for monitoring groundwater levels. We have a dashboard that provides information on groundwater depletion. So, though we get daily basis reports, we review quarterly because the period is divided into four parts: pre-monsoon, monsoon, post-monsoon, and summer.

We then identify areas of groundwater depletion and focus on providing Kaveri River water connections or water tankers, and on recharging bore wells in the upcoming monsoon. In 2025, rainfall in Bengaluru was lower than expected, but we were able to anticipate the situation and take measures.

Q: With summer nearing and the water scarcity at reservoirs, how has BWSSB prepared itself to address the situation?

Manohar: I can assure Bengaluru residents that there will be no water crisis this summer, provided the water is used judiciously. We have improved the groundwater system by filling 63 lakes with treated water and plan to fill an additional 45.

Using AI-enabled systems to identify 62 wards at risk of groundwater depletion, with preparatory mitigation plans and existing water supply schemes in place. An additional 300 MLD of unutilised Kaveri water capacity is available for emergencies.

Q. You spoke about water affordability between the rich and the poor. How would you address it?

Manohar: Yes, the poor’s access to water is a challenge. We have implemented Sarala Kaveri, where people without Kaveri connections can get a connection online by paying 20 per cent of the total deposit charge, with the remaining amount payable over 12 months on an EMI basis. We want to bring the poor and middle class to the Kaveri network.

In the process, we have also tried to address the socio-economic inequality by revising the tariff. It has been structured so that the richer segment is heavily charged if they use more than the required amount of water, while poor people can afford water at a subsidised price.

Q. BWSSB’s revenue performance has been poor in the past. What measures have you initiated?

Manohar: We had a revenue deficit of about Rs 500 crore, but now we are moving towards surplus revenue. A major portion of BWSSB’s expenditure is on energy costs. We cannot revise the tariff, but we have reduced energy use by improving pumping efficiency at stations.

We introduced an AI-enabled IoT-based monitoring system at 78 major pumping stations. It has helped us reduce our energy costs by 25 per cent, and the borewell maintenance cost has also come down. We were able to save Rs 40 crore annually.

We will purchase green power, which would also mitigate climate change and reduce power costs. Even 1 rupee reduction per unit would be the huge cost-cutting saver. It will save about Rs 200-300 crore per year. We will also implement smart meters in the distribution network to monitor waste, and we are proceeding with the replacement of old pipelines to reduce leakage. In this way, we have reduced non-revenue costs from 42 per cent to 28 per cent.

Q. Can you summarise the presentation that you made during the India AI Impact Summit held in Delhi recently?

Manohar: Generally, AI is considered a high-tech field, limited to models on many research platforms. My presentation focused on how AI can be used in the utility sector, especially water utilities. It focused on the use of technology to manage large-scale water supply amid changing trends.

Q. What is your proposed plan of action before the 5th Senior Utility Advisory Group (UAG) of the Smart Water Networks Forum (SWAN)?

Manohar: It is not only about other cities of the world but also in India. We have many cities with water supply management issues. With climate change in place, we may not be able to prevent it, but we need to mitigate it by evolving using technology and conservation by creating awareness. My aspiration is that even developing countries should have a high-tech-enabled water service system that is more reliable, sustainable, and affordable.

Q. How do you anticipate the demand and supply of water evolving over the next 5 to 25 years?

Manohar: Right now, we are working on a master plan for 2040. We have taken into account the city’s geographical and demographic expansion in the coming days, but on the supply side, demand will increase.

The supply is unfortunately limited because the Kaveri River, which supplies water to Bengaluru and other cities, is also facing constraints. Planning to bring more water from the Kaveri source is not the solution for sure. We plan to use efficient technologies and increase the amount of recycled water in the system.

BWSSB is moving towards using this treated water primarily for non-potable purposes, and, as a secondary aim, we are considering converting it into good-quality potable water.

Q. Bengaluru is facing issues with ageing pipelines, leading to water leakages and contamination. How can this be addressed in the long term, given the significant capital investment required?”

Manohar: Yes, it is true that there is a problem. We have 11,000 km of running pipelines and a 12,000 km sewer network in Bengaluru. Out of which, the 3,000 km and 4,000 km of water and sewer networks, respectively, are about 40 years old.

They need to be replaced, and the capital requirement is huge, about 1800 to 2000 crore for the replacement of these pipelines, which cannot be funded at one go. So we are planning a phased manner of replacement over a period of three to five years.

Q. You have been selected as a member of the 5th Senior Utility Advisory Group of SWAN? What was the process of getting selected?

Manohar: The UAG selection is not based on nomination or application but rather on the global body’s perception of a utility’s active work and leadership. In the summer of 2024, Bengaluru faced a water crisis. Every nation, city, and water-related policy makers were looking at Bengaluru sympathetically, noting how the city is being affected by climate change.

BWSSB’s response to the 2024 water crisis, transforming challenges into opportunities through capacity enhancement, modernisation, technology intervention, and human resource improvement, became a success story. Our response was recognised by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC), and we had an MoU with them to share the knowledge and experience.

Q. As the son of a postman and an Anganwadi worker, can you share the water-related challenges you experienced in your village in Tamil Nadu during your childhood?

Manohar: It’s nostalgic, but it also instilled a sense of responsibility in me as a young child, carrying water for our household from 4 kilometres away alongside my mother.

I still remember how water was precious to every community, every family. Even today, in rural areas, women are most often responsible for collecting water. Even in urban areas, in slum households, collecting water is a major chore.

Therefore, having come from a downtrodden family, I have a responsibility to ensure that water is adequate and affordable for the people at the bottom of the pyramid.