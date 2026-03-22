Bengaluru water bill relief: one-time settlement with 100% interest waiver as dues hit Rs 851 crore

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Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday announced a one-time settlement scheme from April to June for long-pending water bill dues in Bengaluru with a full interest waiver.
A press release from Shivakumar’s office said that interest would be waived under this scheme if customers paid the full principal amount during the specified period.
Bengaluru has about 11 lakh water connections under the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and 5.11 lakh customers have outstanding dues. As of the end of February, the total outstanding amount stood at Rs 851.33 crore, comprising a principal of Rs 539.43 crore and interest of Rs 311.90 crore.
The deputy chief minister stated that the scheme was being implemented for a period of three months — April to June — to make it easier for customers to clear their dues and reduce their financial burden.
If customers pay their principal amount in full during this three-month period, the entire interest accumulated up to April 2026 will be waived as a rebate.
The scheme applies to all categories of BWSSB customers, including domestic, commercial, and industrial consumers. Outstanding dues of government departments and institutions will also be settled through account reconciliation.
The BWSSB will provide each defaulter with details of their RR number, principal amount, interest amount being waived, and the final amount payable. Customers can make payments easily through BWSSB kiosks, the online portal, and various digital payment methods.
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