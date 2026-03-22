Bengaluru water bill relief: one-time settlement with 100% interest waiver as dues hit Rs 851 crore

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s office said that interest would be waived under this scheme if customers paid the full principal amount during the specified period. (File photo)

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday announced a one-time settlement scheme from April to June for long-pending water bill dues in Bengaluru with a full interest waiver.

A press release from Shivakumar’s office said that interest would be waived under this scheme if customers paid the full principal amount during the specified period.

Bengaluru has about 11 lakh water connections under the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and 5.11 lakh customers have outstanding dues. As of the end of February, the total outstanding amount stood at Rs 851.33 crore, comprising a principal of Rs 539.43 crore and interest of Rs 311.90 crore.