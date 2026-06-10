BJP alleges irregularities in Bengaluru waste tender, urges Governor to order probe

Alleging massive irregularities in the tender process for the integrated solid waste management (ISWM) project within the Greater Bengaluru Authority limits, the BJP has petitioned the Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot to direct an independent inquiry.

Addressing a news conference before submitting a petition to the Governor, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said that the ISWM tender for both the North and South packages was awarded to a single company for 30 years, despite objections from the Finance Department.

The Department had advised reducing the tender duration to 10 years and had also highlighted the flaws in the tender, Ashoka said. Moreover, the tender was awarded to a blacklisted company, he alleged.