‘Ward One’ campaign in Bengaluru from November 1: Here’s list of 43 wards

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has chosen 43 wards across five city corporations for its Ward One campaign, beginning November 1. The month-long initiative will focus on road and pothole repairs, sanitation, waste removal, streetlight maintenance and other civic infrastructure improvements, with officials coordinating across departments and involving local people.
The authorities on Friday released the list of wards in which Bengaluru South has chosen 12, North 7, West 10, East 8 and Central 6.
The objective is to resolve as many identified problems as possible by the end of the month while improving overall cleanliness, safety and appearance of the selected wards.
Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said that under the initiative, one ward will be selected from each division of the respective city corporations. Officials from all departments will work together to identify the ward’s key civic problems and implement solutions.
Gowda said that recent rains had damaged roads in several parts of Bengaluru. The campaign will bring together GBA, the city corporations and other government agencies to address these issues through coordinated action, he added.
Key works
According to GBA, the campaign will prioritise repairs to roads and junctions, pothole filling, intensive cleaning and the removal of accumulated waste and debris. Other key works will include repairing footpath kerbstones and slabs, fixing manhole covers, restoring streetlights, and removing dry and potentially hazardous tree branches.
The initiative will also address civic infrastructure issues requiring coordination across departments, including the repair or relocation of BESCOM electricity poles and Ring Main Units (RMU), preventing water leakage, and repairing or removing damaged water pipelines wherever necessary.
The campaign also aims to reduce the traffic bottlenecks.
Stressing the importance of citizen participation, Minister Gowda said the ‘Ward One’ campaign must be implemented with the active involvement of residents and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs). Officials were directed to create awareness about the cleanliness drive, encourage citizens to participate actively in the initiative, and make the campaign a collective effort involving government agencies and local communities.
GBA stated that divisional-level committees will be formed across the five city corporations to coordinate and monitor the work and develop a clear execution plan based on the time required to complete sanitation and infrastructure improvements in each selected ward.
The minister stressed that the campaign must go beyond isolated cleaning drives and deliver coordinated improvements to neighbourhoods.
|Central City Corporation
|New Thippasandra (Ward 16), Ashoka Nagara (25), Nehru Nagar (59), Vasanth Nagar (3), Chamarajpete (44), Sunkenahalli (42)
|East City Corporation
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|Chansandra (32), Hagduru (39), Garudacharpalya (35), Yamluru (46), KR Pura (14), Bapusapalya (4), Kalkere (6), Vibhutipura (27)
|West City Corporation
|Janabharathi (24), Ullal (16), Nagasandra (1), Nagapura (41), Sadashivanagar (50), Ram Mandira (62), Dr Rajkumar Road (70), Attiguppe (82), Hanumantha Nagara (102), Chikkalasandra (110)
|North City Corporation
|Jakkur (17), Rajiv Gandhi Nagar (14), Hennur (23), Pulikeshinagar (47), Yelahanka New Town (5), Shettihalli (67), Bhoopasandra (57)
|South City Corporation
|J P Nagar (13), Abdul Kalam Nagar (11), Jayanagar East (10), Kadirenahalli (2), Kane Muneshwar (5), Subramanyapura (50), Vasanthpura (48), Yelachenahalli (46), HSR Layout (72), Ibluru (70), Billekhalli (60), SG Palya (152)