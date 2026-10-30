‘Ward One’ campaign in Bengaluru from November 1: Here’s list of 43 wards

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has chosen 43 wards across five city corporations for its Ward One campaign, beginning November 1. The month-long initiative will focus on road and pothole repairs, sanitation, waste removal, streetlight maintenance and other civic infrastructure improvements, with officials coordinating across departments and involving local people.

The authorities on Friday released the list of wards in which Bengaluru South has chosen 12, North 7, West 10, East 8 and Central 6.

The objective is to resolve as many identified problems as possible by the end of the month while improving overall cleanliness, safety and appearance of the selected wards.

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Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said that under the initiative, one ward will be selected from each division of the respective city corporations. Officials from all departments will work together to identify the ward’s key civic problems and implement solutions.