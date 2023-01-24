Bengaluru wants better roads and footpaths: 67 per cent of respondents in BBMP’s survey

Citizens of Bengaluru want better roads, streetlights, and pedestrian ways, according to a survey conducted by BBMP ahead of its budget. The My City My Budget campaign survey was conducted by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike in coordination with Janaagraha, a city-based NGO, where people from 243 wards in eight zones of Bengaluru participated.

BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Girinath said in a press conference Monday that 16,261 people participated in the survey and 67 per cent of them demanded that road infrastructure, footpaths, and drain maintenance should be prioritised by the civic body.

Data shared by BBMP showed citizens focused on footpath, road and drain maintenance. BBMP said, “In terms of road infrastructure, citizens have prioritised over 1,490 km of existing roads to be repaired; over 470 km of new footpaths to be created, and to repair over 950 km of existing footpaths. The citizens reiterated the need for having safer streets by requesting to provide adequate streetlights to over 240 km of our streets.”

Girinath also said citizens have demanded to formulate a policy which will help clean the environment and develop climate resilience as pollution levels in the city are on the rise.

In the survey, citizens of Mahadevapura, Yelahanka, and Dasarahalli also demanded to augment Solid Waste Management (SWM) infrastructure. Of the 56 per cent of inputs received belong to the Inner Wards (West, South, and East Zones) while Outer Zones (Bommanahalli, Dasarahalli, Mahadevapura, Raja Rajeshwari Nagara, and Yelahanka) constituted the remaining 44 per cent.