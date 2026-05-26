Minor worker killed as wall collapses at under-construction apartment in Bengaluru

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 17-year-old migrant labourer from Raichur was killed and another worker was injured after a compound wall of an under-construction apartment collapsed in Bengaluru Monday afternoon, with residents alleging construction lapses and negligence by the builder and site owners.
The deceased has been identified as Bhimesh, a resident of Panchamukhi village in Raichur district. The injured worker, Doolayya, 32, from Gunjala village, is currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.
The accident took place at the Prudent Homes apartment project on 5th Cross in Chikkabanasawadi, under the jurisdiction of Banaswadi Police Station. The police said six migrant workers from Raichur were clearing rainwater stagnation and removing mud that had collected near the compound wall after recent showers.
Around 2 pm, while the workers were cleaning, the compound wall suddenly gave way and collapsed on them. Three workers escaped without injuries, while Bhimesh and Doolayya were trapped under the debris and suffered serious injuries. Bhimesh later died despite medical efforts.
Residents in the area alleged that the structure had visible cracks and was poorly constructed, raising safety concerns even before the collapse. They also claimed that parts of the building were occupied even though it was under construction.
Local activists alleged that the construction was carried out on encroached land and that multiple legal disputes related to the property are pending before courts. They blamed negligence by the builder and possible lapses by authorities, questioning how such construction was allowed despite apparent safety concerns, and urged action against those responsible for the incident.
The Banaswadi police have registered a case of death due to negligence against the building owner and have begun further investigation into the accident.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram