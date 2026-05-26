Minor worker killed as wall collapses at under-construction apartment in Bengaluru

Residents in the Chikkabanasawadi area alleged that the structure had visible cracks and was poorly constructed. (Express Photo/Special Arrangement)

A 17-year-old migrant labourer from Raichur was killed and another worker was injured after a compound wall of an under-construction apartment collapsed in Bengaluru Monday afternoon, with residents alleging construction lapses and negligence by the builder and site owners.

The deceased has been identified as Bhimesh, a resident of Panchamukhi village in Raichur district. The injured worker, Doolayya, 32, from Gunjala village, is currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

The accident took place at the Prudent Homes apartment project on 5th Cross in Chikkabanasawadi, under the jurisdiction of Banaswadi Police Station. The police said six migrant workers from Raichur were clearing rainwater stagnation and removing mud that had collected near the compound wall after recent showers.