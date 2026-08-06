Hunt on for naked voyeur ‘who tried to film woman’ after midnight in Bengaluru

The police are examining CCTV footage from the house and nearby locations to identify the man. (AI image)

An unidentified naked man attempted to peep into a woman’s house, touching his private parts and trying to film her on his mobile phone after Tuesday midnight in Bengaluru’s Ejipura area, the police said.

In her police complaint, the homemaker said she noticed suspicious movement on the CCTV feed at her home at 12.50 am on Wednesday and found the man standing naked near the front door trying to move window curtains to look inside, with a mobile phone in hand.

Alarmed by the sight, the woman screamed for help, and the man fled before she could identify or catch him.