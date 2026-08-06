Hunt on for naked voyeur ‘who tried to film woman’ after midnight in Bengaluru

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
An unidentified naked man attempted to peep into a woman’s house, touching his private parts and trying to film her on his mobile phone after Tuesday midnight in Bengaluru’s Ejipura area, the police said.
In her police complaint, the homemaker said she noticed suspicious movement on the CCTV feed at her home at 12.50 am on Wednesday and found the man standing naked near the front door trying to move window curtains to look inside, with a mobile phone in hand.
Alarmed by the sight, the woman screamed for help, and the man fled before she could identify or catch him.
The woman later approached the Viveknagar police, who registered a case of voyeurism and began searching for the man.
“We have registered a case based on the woman’s complaint. CCTV footage is being analysed, and efforts are underway to identify and trace the accused,” a police officer said.
The incident occurred days after the Bengaluru police arrested a 30-year-old software engineer on voyeurism charges for allegedly filming his landlady while she was taking a bath. He had been living as a tenant with his family in the woman’s house for the past five years.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram