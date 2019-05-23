Bangalore’s love for BJP is reflected in Tejaswi Surya’s lead

Bangalore voted for the BJP in a big way and gave good leads to two of the three BJP candidates in the city.

In Bangalore South, Tejaswi Surya, the 28-year-old lawyer who was selected as the party candidate for the constituency despite opposition from various party quarters, was leading with a majority of more than 3.2 lakh votes. He defeated senior Congress leader Hariprasad who ran a lacklustre campaign. Though Bangalore South was a pocket-borough of the BJP, the lead is surprising. Even senior leader Ananthkumar only had won with leads of 1.4 lakh and 70,000 in this constituency.

Tejaswi was given the seat overlooking the claims of many senior leaders to the seat, and Congress had hoped that perhaps this would reflect at the hustings. Though the BJP campaign was not picture perfect, the lead in South Bangalore was.

The BJP had a mild shock in Bangalore Central when Rizwan Arshad of the Congress was leading in the constituency for some time. Finally, P C Mohan was leading with more than 70,000 votes when reports last came in. Rizwan had put up a good fight given the Modi wave 2.0 in the country and in Bangalore. In 2014, P C Mohan had won the constituency with a more comfortable margin and the voter base has a large IT sector population. It includes the Mahadevapura constituency which holds most of the IT companies and its employees. Given BJP’s emphatic win across the country, and the huge margins BJP is winning in Karnataka, it is a kind of a letdown for the party.

Bangalore Central also had Prakash Raj, who put up a poor show and won only around 28,000 votes. He called it a solid slap on his face, and said that he would fight for secular India come what may.

Bangalore North had an interesting contest and was supposed to be quite close. For the first few rounds this was the case, but later on Union Minister Sadananda Gowda took the lead and was leading by over 1.45 lakh votes. He won over Congress leader and Karnataka minister Krishna Byre Gowda, considered to be a capable campaigner and among the best candidates that the party could find for taking on Sadananda Gowda.