Bengaluru voter data theft: 3 people, including director and HR of NGO Chilume, arrested

The Bengaluru police have arrested three people, including one of the founder-directors of the NGO Chilume Educational Cultural and Rural Development Trust, in connection with their investigation into alleged voter data theft in the city.

The police identified the arrested as Dharanesh, the trust’s human resource (HR) official; Renuka Prasad, one of the directors; and Kempegowda, the brother of Ravi Kumar, one of the founder-directors who remains untraced.

Police sources Sunday said they also took into custody a software developer, who allegedly created the ‘Digital Sameeksha’ app, in which voter data was allegedly collected.

The police arrested Dharanesh and Prasad on Saturday and produced them before a magistrate court which remanded them in police custody for eight days.

The police, who raided the offices of Chilume trust, said they seized many documents and unlocked the ‘Digital Sameeksha’ app.

Earlier, the Opposition Congress in Karnataka had alleged that NGOs such as Chilume Educational Cultural and Rural Development Trust and DAP Hombale Private Limited had collected key voter information. It also alleged that key voter information was uploaded on the ‘Digital Sameeksha’ app, run by one of the NGOs.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) special commissioner (administration and elections) S Rangappa Thursday filed a complaint at the Halasuru Gate police station. A case was registered under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 468 (forgery) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).