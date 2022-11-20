scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 20, 2022

Bengaluru voter data theft: 3 people, including director and HR of NGO Chilume, arrested

Police sources said they also took into custody a software developer, who allegedly created the 'Digital Sameeksha' app, in which voter data was allegedly collected.

The police arrested Dharanesh and Prasad on Saturday and produced them before a magistrate court which remanded them in police custody for eight days. (Representational image)

The Bengaluru police have arrested three people, including one of the founder-directors of the NGO Chilume Educational Cultural and Rural Development Trust, in connection with their investigation into alleged voter data theft in the city.

The police identified the arrested as Dharanesh, the trust’s human resource (HR) official; Renuka Prasad, one of the directors; and Kempegowda, the brother of Ravi Kumar, one of the founder-directors who remains untraced.

Police sources Sunday said they also took into custody a software developer, who allegedly created the ‘Digital Sameeksha’ app, in which voter data was allegedly collected.

The police arrested Dharanesh and Prasad on Saturday and produced them before a magistrate court which remanded them in police custody for eight days.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
This Indian startup wants to sell computers as a subscription service … a...Premium
This Indian startup wants to sell computers as a subscription service … a...
‘International community must understand that if we bring down Indi...Premium
‘International community must understand that if we bring down Indi...
Exemptions for start-ups in data Bill have ‘sunset’ clause; penalties may...Premium
Exemptions for start-ups in data Bill have ‘sunset’ clause; penalties may...
Thanks to Namibia for cheetahs? India abstains on ivory trade votePremium
Thanks to Namibia for cheetahs? India abstains on ivory trade vote

The police, who raided the offices of Chilume trust, said they seized many documents and unlocked the ‘Digital Sameeksha’ app.

Earlier, the Opposition Congress in Karnataka had alleged that NGOs such as Chilume Educational Cultural and Rural Development Trust and DAP Hombale Private Limited had collected key voter information. It also alleged that key voter information was uploaded on the ‘Digital Sameeksha’ app, run by one of the NGOs.

More from Bangalore

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) special commissioner (administration and elections) S Rangappa Thursday filed a complaint at the Halasuru Gate police station. A case was registered under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 468 (forgery) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

First published on: 20-11-2022 at 12:49:20 pm
Next Story

Ranveer Singh bags ‘Superstar of the Decade’ at Filmfare Middle East awards, thanks Aditya Chopra in emotional speech: ‘Said I found my next Shah Rukh’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 20: Latest News
Advertisement