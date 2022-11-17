Bengaluru voter data irregularities: State Election Commission seeks detailed report, files FIR

The State Election Commission in Karnataka on Thursday said that it has directed the district election officer (DEO), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to conduct a probe into allegations of illegal voter data collection and submit a detailed report. SEC officials also filed a complaint at the Whitefield police station in Bengaluru over alleged misuse of identity cards of booth level officers (BLOs).

In a statement, Manoj Kumar Meena, chief election officer, Karnataka, said that BBMP had not granted permission for any NGOs to conduct surveys or collect voter information. “The permission granted to the NGO Chilume to create voter awareness was withdrawn soon after a complaint was received (against the NGO),” he said.

This was in response to the allegations levelled by Karnataka Congress that NGOs such as Chilume Educational Cultural and Rural Development Trust and DAP Hombale Private Ltd had collected key voter information after its staff posed as BLOs in various Assembly constituencies of Bengaluru city. The Congress has alleged that key voter information was compiled by the NGO staff and uploaded on an app ‘Digital Sameeksha’ run by one of the NGOs.

“The electoral registration officer of Mahadevapura Assembly constituency has registered a complaint at the Whitefield police station about the misuse of BLO identity cards,” the statement read.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Meena said that it was a preliminary statement and a detailed response will be issued once a detailed report is submitted by BBMP DEO. The report will shed light on whether the personal data of voters was collected by the NGO, he said.