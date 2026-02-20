Bengaluru activists voice opposition to Karnataka SIR, call on government to oppose it

Several Bengaluru civil society groups under the umbrella of ‘My Vote, My Right’ held a press conference in the city on Wednesday to reiterate their opposition to a possible Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka.

In a statement, the coalition said that the design of the SIR and the stringent document requirements were leading to the deletion of women, nomadic communities, migrant workers, members of the transgender community, Dalits, Adivasis, and religious minorities from the electoral rolls.

The groups also flagged concerns over alleged inadequate training and pressure on Booth Level Officers (BLOs), claiming that Form 7 (used for objections such as removing deceased persons from voter lists) was being misused by BJP members to delete Muslim voters from the rolls.