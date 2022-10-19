scorecardresearch
Bengaluru: Viral video reveals features of Terminal 2 at airport

Terminal 2 of the Bengaluru airport is coming up in two stages, with Phase 1 expected to augment the capacity of the airport by 25 million passengers per annum.

With days left for the inauguration of Terminal 2 at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, videos of it has gone viral on social media platforms.

The 84-second video showed some of the features of the terminal, which is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11.

“Do have a look at the beautiful Terminal-2 of the Kempegowda International Airport set to be inaugurated by PM Sri @narendramodi on 11th November. Billed as the garden terminal, Terminal-2 has been designed and developed to showcase the ethos of Namma Bengaluru as a garden city,” said Health and Family Welfare minister K Sudhakar in a tweet.

Industries minister Murugesh Nirani tweeted the same video, saying the terminal captured the essence of Bengaluru as the garden city and the terminal was “nothing short of a masterpiece”.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said the “Garden Terminal is designed to revive” Bengaluru’s green identity and lauded airport authorities for being an ecologically sound airport.

Terminal 2 of the airport is coming up in two stages, with Phase 1 expected to augment the capacity of the airport by 25 million passengers per annum. Phase 1 of the terminal cost around Rs 13,000 crore and will come up in an area of 255,000 square meters. Phase 2 of the terminal is still in the planning stages.

Though the terminal was expected to be open for inauguration in March 2021, the coronavirus pandemic had hit construction activities at the airport causing the delay.

First published on: 19-10-2022 at 12:55:27 pm
BMC issues advisory as Maharashtra reports new fast-moving sub-variants of Omicron

