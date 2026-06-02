‘My pregnant wife’s waiting for me’: Bengaluru man behind viral Governor convoy protest explains why he sat on road

The Bengaluru commuter, whose roadside protest against a traffic halt for Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s convoy on Sunday went viral, has issued a detailed public clarification after the police recorded his statement as part of an inquiry into the incident.

The incident occurred on Sunday at the busy ISRO Junction on Old Airport Road, where traffic was being regulated amid ongoing infrastructure works and restrictions linked to the Governor’s movement. Videos widely circulated online showed Mohit, the commuter, stepping out of his car and sitting on the road in protest after being held up in traffic. He claimed that his wife is in the last stage of pregnancy and is unwell.

In the footage, Mohit is heard questioning traffic police personnel over the restrictions and the inconvenience caused to commuters.

Referring to his wife’s pregnancy, he tells an officer, “My wife is pregnant. We also have work to do, don’t we?” He also questions the rationale behind the traffic stoppage, asking, “Just because the Governor is a VIP, does that mean we are nobody?”

The video quickly sparked debate on social media over VIP traffic management and garnered widespread public support.

Following the incident, the Bengaluru police ordered an inquiry on Monday, summoned Mohit for questioning, and recorded his statement. During the process, the police also examined claims circulating on social media regarding the duration of the traffic halt and the circumstances that led to the protest.

Subsequently, Mohit issued a public clarification, stating that several details reported in the immediate aftermath of the incident were inaccurate.

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Mohit clarified that his wife was not inside the vehicle during the protest. He said he was travelling alone and was attempting to return home to pick up his wife, who is in the final days of her pregnancy, for urgent medical reasons.

According to his statement, he had reached the ISRO Junction on Old Airport Road and was waiting to take a U-turn. Owing to ongoing infrastructure work in the area, traffic was being managed through a restricted section of the junction. Mohit said he initially believed the delay was part of the normal traffic signal cycle, but became increasingly frustrated after waiting for nearly 15 minutes and seeing only a handful of vehicles allowed through before traffic was halted again.

He said that when he approached a traffic police officer seeking an explanation, he was told that the restriction was due to the Governor’s convoy movement.

“By that point, I had already been waiting for a considerable amount of time. Knowing that my wife was waiting for me and given her condition, I was frustrated and anxious. That frustration ultimately led me to take the actions that everyone has now seen,” Mohit said in the statement.

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He also said that he held no grievance against the traffic police personnel on duty.

“I have no issue whatsoever with the traffic police officer present. He was doing the job assigned to him, and I do not hold him responsible,” he said.

Mohit said the broader issue raised by the incident was whether prolonged traffic stoppages and traffic-free corridors for VIP and VVIP movement remain necessary in their current form. He argued that authorities should explore ways to minimise inconvenience to citizens while meeting security requirements.

“The conversation that has emerged since then is much bigger than me. It is about balancing security requirements with the everyday realities faced by ordinary people who are simply trying to get to work, get home, attend emergencies, or be with their families,” he said.

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He concluded by thanking people for their support and concern and confirmed that both he and his wife were doing well.