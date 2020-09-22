Bengaluru violence: NIA takes over investigation, names SDPI leader for ‘instigating mob’

Earlier, an investigating team set up by the Bengaluru City Police was probing the role of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in the violence.

Taking over the probe in the Bengaluru violence case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Tuesday named SDPI leader Muzamil Pasha for “instigating the mob” that triggered violence in areas of east Bengaluru and an attack on Devarajeevanahalli (DJ Halli) police station.

“The state secretary of SDPI, Muzamil Pasha, had earlier called a meeting and directed the members of PFI/SDPI to instigate the mob and incite violence. The mob went on a rampage in DJ Halli, KG Halli, and Pulakeshi Nagar areas under Bengaluru City,” the NIA statement issued on Tuesday read.

Earlier, an investigating team set up by the Bengaluru City Police was probing the role of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), a political outfit that is attempting to gain ground in Muslim-dominated areas of Karnataka, in the violence.

The NIA also stated that “more than 1000 people” had gathered in front of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy’s residence in Kaval Byrasandra on August 11 following an alleged derogatory post uploaded by his nephew Naveen on Facebook which resulted in “insulting the religious sentiments on Muslims”.

While the NIA team, headed by an Inspector General (IG)-ranked officer is camping in Bengaluru investigating the matter, the agency has also re-registered two cases — one each at DJ Halli and Kadugodanahalli (KG Halli) police stations.

Earlier in August, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had announced a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the violence. The state government had approached the Karnataka High Court for the appointment of ‘Claim Commissioner’ to access the damages caused to private and public property during the violence, which left four people dead.

Following the incident, more than 300 accused were arrested in connection to the violence and rioting after at least 52 FIRs were filed in police stations surrounding the areas.

