Thursday, June 17, 2021
Bengaluru violence case: High court grants 115 accused default bail

The Karnataka High Court set aside a special court’s order giving the National Investigation Agency (NIA) an additional 90 days for completing the investigation.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
June 17, 2021 12:09:25 pm
Bengaluru violence, DJ Halli, DJ Halli violenceFour persons were killed in the violence, three of them in police firing.

The Karnataka High Court has granted default bail to 115 people arrested over the East Bengaluru riots last year.

The riots were triggered by a Facebook post by a nephew of Pulakeshinagar MLA, R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy. The mob damaged police stations and Murthy’s house.

Police arrested hundreds of people under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) later took over the probe.

The high court set aside a special court’s order giving the National Investigation Agency (NIA) an additional 90 days for completing the investigation. The court said such extension of time without the accused being notified is legally unsustainable.

Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty passed the order while allowing petitions filed by Muzamil Pasha and 114 others who were arrested on August 12, 2020.

Four persons were killed in the riots that broke out in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits in East Bengaluru on the night of August 11.

