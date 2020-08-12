Bengaluru violence: At least three dead, over 50 cops injured

The police said jeeps, buses, and other vehicles parked in the area were torched by the mob. (Express photo)

At least three people died in the violent clashes that took place between DJ Halli and KG Halli areas in east Bengaluru late Tuesday night, after a mob gathered in the area to protest an alleged derogatory social media post uploaded by a Congress legislator’s relative.

Confirming the deaths, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant told IndianExpress.com, “We have learned that three people have died during the incident. However, we are yet to ascertain the exact reason behind these deaths.”

Pant said over 50 police personnel, including senior officers at the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) level, were also injured in the incident. “Police jeeps, buses, and other vehicles parked in the area were torched by the mob. Stone pelting was also rampant in the area during the late hours. Two vehicles in which DCPs arrived at the site were overturned and burnt,” Pant said.

Earlier, Pant said the police had identified and arrested the person behind the derogatory post. Apart from this, over 100 people were arrested for the violence. “With regard to incidents in DJ Halli, accused Naveen arrested for posting derogatory posts… also total 110 accused arrested for arson, stone pelting and assault on police. APPEAL TO ALL TO COOPERATE WITH POLICE TO MAINTAIN PEACE,” he tweeted.

With regard to incidents in DJ Halli, accused Naveen arrested for posting derogatory posts.. also total 110 accused arrested for arson, stone pelting and assault on police. APPEAL TO ALL TO COOPERATE WITH POLICE TO MAINTAIN PEACE. — Kamal Pant, IPS (@CPBlr) August 11, 2020

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa directed the police to take strict action against those involved in the incident.

“Directions have been issued to the police to take strict action against the perpetrators involved in inciting violence at MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy’s residence and later against the police in DJ Halli station limits. The government will take all measures to punish the guilty,” Yediyurappa said. “The government will not tolerate such provocations and rumors. I appeal to the public to maintain peace.”

ನಿನ್ನೆ ರಾತ್ರಿ ನಡೆದ ಗಲಭೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪತ್ರಕರ್ತರು, ಪೋಲೀಸರು, ಸಾರ್ವಜನಿಕರ ‌ಮೇಲೆ ಹಲ್ಲೆ ಮಾಡಿರುವುದು ಅಕ್ಷಮ್ಯ. ಇಂತಹ ಪ್ರಚೋದನೆ, ಪುಂಡಾಟಗಳನ್ನು ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಕಿಂಚಿತ್ತೂ ಸಹಿಸುವುದಿಲ್ಲ. ದುಷ್ಕರ್ಮಿಗಳ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಕಠಿಣ ಕ್ರಮ ನಿಶ್ಚಿತ. ಜನರು ಈ ಸಂದರ್ಭದಲ್ಲಿ ಆವೇಶಕ್ಕೆ ಒಳಗಾಗದೆ ಸಂಯಮದಿಂದ ವರ್ತಿಸಬೇಕೆಂದು ಮನವಿ ಮಾಡುತ್ತೇನೆ. (2/2) — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) August 12, 2020

According to the police, small groups started arriving at Pulkeshi Nagar MLA Murthy’s residence in Kaval Byrasandra at around 8 pm Tuesday, after which hundreds joined them in a protest outside DJ Halli police station demanding immediate action against the people who posted the message on social media, which was allegedly offensive to Islam and its beliefs. More cops were deployed in the area following directions from Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

“We will investigate the matter thoroughly, whatever the situation is. However, indulging in vandalism is not the solution. Additional forces have been deployed and the cops have been given a free hand to handle the situation,” Bommai had said at the time.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said at least 110 people were arrested for the violence in Bengaluru on Tuesday night. (Express Photo) Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said at least 110 people were arrested for the violence in Bengaluru on Tuesday night. (Express Photo)

Hours after the incident, Bengaluru City Police confirmed in a statement that they had resorted to using batons, tear gas, and opening fire to bring the situation under control.

“Unfortunate incidents took place within the limits of DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations. The police have resorted to lathicharge, tear gas and opening fire to keep the situation under control,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, a senior police official said, “The accused has stated that his account was hacked and he was unaware of uploading the derogatory post. We have retrieved the post which was deleted and a detailed investigation is underway. Possibilities of conspiracy cannot be denied at the moment.”

The police said restrictions under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits to avoid further untoward incidents.

