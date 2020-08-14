Bengaluru violence: Congress corporator’s husband among 60 more arrested

On Tuesday, a mob attacked the house of Pulakeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy over an alleged derogatory Facebook post by his nephew. (Express Photo)

The Bengaluru police have arrested 60 more people, including Congress corporator Irshad Begum’s husband Kaleem Pasha on Friday, in connection with the violence in areas of east Bengaluru and an attack on DJ Halli police station Tuesday night that was allegedly triggered by a social media post.

Irshad Begum is a Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) corporator from Nagwara ward. Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Sandeep Patil, the Joint Commissioner of Police (crime), said, “In the violence and rioting cases in the city so far we have arrested 206 accused including Kaleem Pasha and a detailed investigation and the process to identify the others are still underway.”

Kaleem Pasha was named as the 7th accused in the FIR filed by Bengaluru Police on Thursday. According to FIR Pasha is one of the conspirators behind the violence took place east Bengaluru on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, a mob attacked the house of Pulakeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy over an alleged derogatory Facebook post by P. Naveen Kumar, Murthy’s nephew. The mob also damaged public and private properties in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits of Bengaluru.

The BJP on Friday attacked the Congress following the arrest of Pasha. Senior BJP leader and general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh said in a tweet, “Kalim Pasha , husband of @INCKarnataka corporator arrested. 4 senior functionaries of SDPI arrested . Still State Cong leaders trying to shift blame.Not condemning riots . Eyes only on upcoming BBMP elections .”

P Naveen, 32, whose social media post allegedly triggered violence, was taken into custody for five days on Thursday. Six FIRs have also been registered by local police officers against leaders of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and its activists, numbering over 200 according to the FIRs.

Meanwhile, a senior official said, 80 arrested accused in the Bengaluru violence case have been shifted to Ballari central prison which is 307 km from the state’s capital Bengaluru.

