Bengaluru violence: CCB police search offices of SDPI

Search being conducted in one of SDPI's offices

Bengaluru Central Crime Branch(CCB) police Tuesday conducted searches on three offices of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDFI) in connection with violence reported from the streets of Devarajeevanahalli (DJ Halli) and Kadugodanahalli (KG Halli) in East Bengaluru last month. The police have taken a search warrant from the court and formed three separate teams to conduct searches in the SDPI offices in various parts of Bengaluru.

Three people were killed in police firing and the fourth one succumbed to injuries during violence in D J Halli and adjoining areas on August 11 night over a purportedly inflammatory social media post put out by a relative of a local Congress legislator.

A day after the incident, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said the government was considering banning organisations like the PFI and SDPI for their alleged role in the violence. The Bengaluru City Police had also identified several accused as SDPI members after filing the initial bunch of First Information Reports (FIRs).

Bengaluru violence: #Bengaluru CCB police search SDPI offices in Bengaluru. @ips_patil said, “In DJ halli case we took search warrant from Court and 3 teams of CCB conducting searches in 3 SDPI offices in DJ Halli, KG Halli, Halsurgate.”@IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/e2bmOIm3uQ — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) September 1, 2020

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said, “In the DJ Halli case and KG Halli case we took search warrant from Court and three teams of CCB conducted searches in three SDPI offices in DJ Halli, KG Halli, Halsurgate.”

Ten members of the SDPI including Muzammil Pasha and Fairoze Pasha, a social media acquaintance of the arrested Naveen Kumar, are among over 300 persons arrested so far by the Bengaluru police.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.