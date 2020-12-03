Bengaluru violence: CCB arrests former corporator Rakeeb Zakir

The investigating team is likely to produce Zakir before a court and seek custody.

Former corporator Abdul Rakeed Zakir, who was on the run for nearly two months, was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in connection with the Bengaluru violence case.

Confirming the arrest, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said, “Zakir, the accused in DJ Halli case, has been arrested yesterday (Wednesday) night.”

The arrest comes a fortnight after former Congress mayor R Sampath Raj was arrested in the case.

Zakir, a former corporator of Pulkeshinagar ward, was named as an accused in an interim chargesheet filed on October 12. As per the chargesheet, he was part of the conspiracy that led to the torching of Pulikeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy’s house in Kaval Byrasandra on August 11.

According to the police, around 3,000 to 4,000 people went on rampage, setting ablaze Devarajeevanahalli (DJ Halli) and Kadugondanahalli (KG Halli) police stations over an alleged inflammatory social media post by Murthy’s nephew, Naveen. While three people were killed on August 11 night in police firing, another person had succumbed to injuries a few days later.

Earlier, the CCB had deployed special teams to nab Raj and Zakir. According to the investigating team led by ACP Venugopal, CCB sleuths had confirmed the presence of both Raj and Zakir in a farmhouse in Nagarhole, but managed to arrest only Raj. Zakir had changed his hideout since then. On November 7, CCB sleuths had arrested Raj’s close aide Riyazuddin for allegedly harbouring the two.

The investigating team is likely to produce Zakir before a court and seek custody. Raj is currently in judicial custody at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.

