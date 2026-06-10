Know Your City: Inside Bengaluru’s world of vintage watches and time-worn clocks

For as long as he can remember, Paul D’Souza has always been fascinated by watches and clocks. The 60-year-old Whitefield resident in Bengaluru says the interest extended to opening up clocks to try and replicate mechanisms he had once seen in a clockwork automaton at the Salar Jung Museum.

By his teenage years, D’Souza, an assistive vision technologies consultant, learned to restore clocks and watches—a passion that would eventually culminate in a meeting with the legendary British watchmaker George Daniels, whose textbook he had once relied on.

“I get a lot of my old parts and spares from old watchmakers who shut shop because the quartz revolution killed a lot of mechanical businesses,” says D’Souza, referring to the ‘quartz crisis’ of the 1970s when battery-powered quartz watches posed a threat to traditional mechanical watchmaking.