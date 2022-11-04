Starbucks co-founder visits Bengaluru’s Vidyarthi Bhavan, tastes the famed masala dosa and coffee

Bengaluru’s iconic Vidyarthi Bhavan had an unexpected guest on Thursday. Zev Siegl, the co-founder of Starbucks, visited the restaurant and tried their famed masala dosa and filter coffee.

Siegl was in town to attend the Global Investors Meet 2022 being held in the city. He co-founded Starbucks, an international chain of coffeehouses, in 1971 and served as a Vice President and director till his departure from the company in 1980. He now works as a start-up consultant and business advisor.

On social media, Vidyarthi Bhavan said they were “happy and proud” to have him as a customer.

“We were happy and proud to have Mr. Zev Siegl, Co-founder of Starbucks at Vidyarthi Bhavan today evening. He enjoyed our Masale Dose & Coffee and expressed it in our Guest book as well,” it said.

Siegl wrote: “My friends, it is an honour to enjoy your famous food, coffee and warm welcome. I will take this wonderful experience with me back to Seattle. Thank you.” He added a doodled a steaming cup of coffee with three stars on it as well.

Vidyarthi Bhavan, which was started in 1943-44 as a canteen for students of a nearby school, has since become a beloved landmark in Bengaluru. Known for its ‘masala dosae’ which appears thick on the outside yet crispy as you savour it, it is a hotspot for political leaders, literary icons, students, and working professionals alike.

Recently, after Rishi Sunak took charge as the Prime Minister of the UK, the eatery shared a photograph from his visit in 2019. Sunak’s wife Akshata Murthy grew up in Bengaluru and her parents, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy, were regulars at the restaurant, Vidyarthi Bhavan’s managing partner Arun Adiga told The Indian Express last week.

“The senior Murthys (Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty) who were regular to VB had brought Rishi (Rishi Sunak), his wife Akshata Murthy and their children to taste the ‘masala dosae’ one evening. At that time, I had no idea about his political image and I had learnt that he was an economist who was working closely with the UK government,” Adiga said.

The photograph of a t-shirt-clad Sunak giving a thumbs-up was shared widely on social media.