Bengaluru: Victoria Hospital to free up beds for non-Covid patients

Authorities of the government-run Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru are likely to clear up space at the Trauma and Emergency Care Centre (TECC) for non-Covid treatment following a night-long crisis that allegedly left many patients waiting for hours for medical supervision.

According to Ravi Krishna Reddy, president of the Karnataka Rashtra Samithi (KRS) party, the incident took place Friday when nearly 80 patients arrived at the TECC for emergency and casualty triage purposes.

“A member from our party was there at Victoria Hospital to visit his relative who was under treatment when he noticed several ambulances lined up outside the casualty area with patients not being taken in for consultation,” he explained, adding that the staff said they were short of people to attend to the patients.

A day after the issue was escalated to health officials, Medical Superintendent of the hospital Dr Ramesh Krishna K clarified that the patients were not able to get to the building for consultation “due to heavy downpour”.

“It is true that there was some delay in getting patients on stretchers to the emergency and trauma centre then. The entry ramp not having a roof added to the problems. We have proposed a roof there now,” Dr Krishna said.

Victoria Hospital is affiliated to the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMRCI).

Meanwhile, KRS members alleged that they observed “acute bed shortage” which forced a woman from Kunigal, who required ICU care, to approach Tumakuru district hospital instead.

Responding to the same, Dr Krishna attributed the rush to the Vijayadashami holiday and pointed out that referrals from other hospitals led to the system being overburdened. “As TECC is a Covid facility, a makeshift emergency and casualty triage area has been set up in the annexe masterplan building. This makeshift facility has only 15 beds for general medicine patients and eight each for surgery and orthopaedics,” he said.

He said the situation was managed by referring those requiring critical care to Bowring and KC General hospitals nearby.

According to officials, nearly 30 Covid-19 patients at TECC are likely to be shifted to nearby facilities to enable the area to be used for non-Covid purposes. “These patients can be shifted either to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) or Charaka Super Speciality hospital,” Dr Krishna said.

Victoria Hospital was turned into a dedicated Covid-19 facility till June earlier this year when Bengaluru reported a surge in coronavirus cases and faced a shortage of hospital beds and oxygen.