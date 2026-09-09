Bengaluru vet clinic raided over alleged procedures on dogs without anaesthesia

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The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and police raided a veterinary clinic in Doddakannelli near Bellandur on Tuesday following allegations that street dogs were subjected to unauthorised orthopaedic procedures and even euthanised, officials said.
Animal rights activists accused Primecare Vet Hospital, formerly known as Anicure, of using street dogs to practise orthopaedic procedures, with their legs allegedly being fractured without proper anaesthesia. They further alleged that some animals died following the procedures and were subsequently disposed of.
The authorities raided the clinic after the activists brought purported video evidence of animal cruelty to their attention and a GBA official complained to the police.
“A case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated,” said Saidulu Adavath, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield, adding that two veterinary doctors have been questioned.
The clinic’s officials were unavailable for comment when indianexpress.com tried to contact them.
According to the activists, 12 dogs and a cat were found on the clinic’s premises. Four street dogs requiring immediate medical attention were shifted to another veterinary facility. Six Indie dogs were reportedly found to require treatment, while three others were rescued before their leg injuries became irreversible, they added.
An unsterilised Cane corso and a husky were also found during the inspection, the activists said.
The cat was shifted to a clinic after its owner could not be contacted. Owners of some other animals were also asked to collect them from the clinic.
The activists accused one of the clinic’s doctors of carrying out similar experiments at the veterinary college in Hebbal. They claimed that dogs were transported and handled in a manner amounting to severe cruelty.
The activists also alleged that dog catchers were being paid around Rs 500 per dog and injured the animals.
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