Bengaluru vet clinic raided over alleged procedures on dogs without anaesthesia

Activists alleged that dog catchers were being paid around Rs 500 per street dog and injured the animals. (Representational image)

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and police raided a veterinary clinic in Doddakannelli near Bellandur on Tuesday following allegations that street dogs were subjected to unauthorised orthopaedic procedures and even euthanised, officials said.

Animal rights activists accused Primecare Vet Hospital, formerly known as Anicure, of using street dogs to practise orthopaedic procedures, with their legs allegedly being fractured without proper anaesthesia. They further alleged that some animals died following the procedures and were subsequently disposed of.

The authorities raided the clinic after the activists brought purported video evidence of animal cruelty to their attention and a GBA official complained to the police.