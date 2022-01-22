Bengaluru: BBMP to rejuvenate Vengaiah Lake, DPR mentions wetlands around waterbody

After a decade of protests coupled with cycle rallies to highlight the plight of the more than 170-year-old Vengaiah Lake in K R Puram, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) announced its plans to rejuvenate the 65-acre waterbody at a cost of Rs 4 crore.

While the Karnataka Forest Department was the custodian of Vengaiah lake, a year ago, the waterbody was transferred to the civic body.

According to sources, initially Rs 8 crore was allocated to restore the lake but due to the Covid-induced pandemic, the allocation was slashed to a half.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, lake activist Balaji Raghotham recalled the time he used to swim in the lake and spoke how over the years, due to the entry of sewage and dumping of garbage and construction debris, the lake turned into a polluted waterbody.

“For more than 11 years we shuttled between the offices of government officials and political representatives demanding the rejuvenation of Vengaiah and Gangashetty lakes. Both these waterbodies have been great benefactors of K R Puram. These historic lakes will now be restored to their pristine glory. The entire rejuvenation process will take more than a year since it is a huge lake. The desilting itself will take approximately a month. While Rs 4 crore has been allotted presently, we were told that an additional sum of Rs 4 crore will be sanctioned to complete the rejuvenation,” Balaji said.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the lakes read that wetlands will also be constructed.

BBMP Assistant Executive Engineer Ravi told The Indian Express, “The lake will be desilted and a sewage diversion channel will be built. Even the Gangashetty lake, spread across 21 acre, will be rejuvenated simultaneously. Funds have been released to rejuvenate both the lakes. They will be fenced and pathways will be constructed.”