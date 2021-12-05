Bengaluru: Vehicle owners to get SMS notices for traffic violations

In an attempt to reduce expenses, the Bengaluru traffic police have launched a pilot scheme under which SMS alerts will be sent to vehicle owners for the violation of traffic rules.

On Saturday, Joint Commissioner Police (Traffic) Ravinkanthe Gowda BR said that on an average 20,000 notices are issued daily in the city. He added that earlier traffic-violation notices were sent through the postal department and each notice used to cost them Rs 4.50, including printing and postal charges.

A police officer said that in case the vehicle owner did not receive the notice, traffic cops would have to go out in search of the owner and serve him/her the notice. “Already there is a dearth of staff and this was also affecting traffic management in the city,” he said.

Gowda said, “As vehicle owners have to mention their phone numbers at the time of registration, the traffic police can retrieve the same from the Regional Transport Officer. An SMS will cost only 20 paise, and it will save both time and money.”

The traffic police department said that the owner will get the SMS regardless of whether he/she was at the wheel at the time of the violation.