Bengaluru: Vehicle movement banned on Goraguntepalya flyover during night hours

The traffic police have imposed a ban on the movement of vehicles on Goraguntepalya flyover between midnight and 5 am on all days. According to an order, vehicles must take the service roads instead during that period.

Joint commissioner of police (traffic) BR Ravikanthe Gowda issued the new order on Saturday stating that the decision was necessitated as it becomes difficult for them to distinguish between light and heavy vehicles during the night and so vehicles keep crashing onto the height barriers installed at the entry points of the flyover.

An expert panel from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) termed the flyover unsafe despite the completion of the repair work. (Jithendra M) An expert panel from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) termed the flyover unsafe despite the completion of the repair work. (Jithendra M)

Notably, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had closed the flyover on December 25 citing repair work on two cables and said that the stretch would be thrown open in the first week of January. Later, an expert panel from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) termed the flyover unsafe despite the completion of the repair work.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said last month, “Even after the repair work was carried out, experts from the IISc called the flyover unsafe. The cables from the support system are buckling even after the repairs.”

After protests by the residents, the flyover was opened for light motor vehicles on February 16.

“To decongest traffic at Goraguntepalya Junction and enable signal-free movement of all vehicles, grade separator and flyover works will be taken up jointly by the BBMP, BDA and the NHAI,” the chief minister had said during his Budget speech.